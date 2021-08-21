WHEELER, Fern



Age 82, of Middletown, passed away Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Hawthorne Glen



Senior Living, where she had been a patient for 15 months. She was born May 3, 1939, in rose Fork, Kentucky. Fern was employed as a waitress at



Liberty Restaurant. She was a member of the Christian Assembly of God, helped with visitations at church and was a



Sunday School Teacher at the church. She loved reading her Bible. Preceding her in death were her parents, Stella (Trent) and Lee Risner, Jr.; her



husband, Charles L. Wheeler in 2011; one brother, Carl; six



sisters, Helen, Pauline, Maxine, Wanda, Mary and Sharon. She is survived by one son, Charles Wheeler, Jr.; five grandchildren, Mark Wheeler, Joey Seoul, Charles Wheeler III, Jacob Wheeler, and Amanda Wheeler; three great-grandchildren, Casey,



Justin, Suzy; one brother, Darryl (Pamela) Risner; and sister, Nellie (Phillip) Wooldridge. Private visitation will be Wednesday, August 25, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed by



services at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Larry McClure officiating.



Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences my be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

