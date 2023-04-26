Wheeler, Jerry K.



Wheeler, Jerry K., 81, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 22, 2023 in his home. Jerry was born May 9, 1941 in Springfield, son of Keith and Helen (Algeo) Wheeler. He was a member of St. Andrew's Masonic Lodge 624, and enjoyed many rounds of golf as the past President and member of the former Northwood Hills Country Club, and current member of the Springfield Country Club. Jerry retired from Benjamin Steel Company after 40 years as Vice President. He was the President of the regional field trade association (MSCI) and was very influential in starting their very successful scholarship program. He was also the President of the Purchasing Manager's Association. Jerry built countless unforgettable relationships with coworkers, customers, and colleagues leaving a profound impact on every life he touched. The care he gave to those blessed to know him, was deeply genuine and sincere. Jerry is survived by his forever sweetheart of 58 years, Margie (Shaughnessy) and devoted daughters, Michelle (Dave) Osmond and Julie Little (Mark Peters) as well as seven cherished grandchildren, Kevin, Madeline, Michael, Connor, Kylie, Braeden, Berkeley and great-grandson, Kason. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Marty (Shaughnessy) Eidemiller and Jan Wheeler and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his brother, Reverend James Wheeler, brother-in law, James Eidemiller, sister-in-law, Beverly (Hudson) Wheeler and brother-in law, Frederick Rivenburgh. The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 27 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. in CONROY FUNERAL HOME, with a Masonic service at 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 28 in the funeral home. Jerry's request was that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to your local Food Bank or a charity of your choice.

