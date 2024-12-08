Wheeler, John William "Bill"



John William "Bill" Wheeler, of Dayton, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2024, in the same city he was born in over 84 years ago. Born to Oliver Russell and Florence (Evans) Wheeler on June 28, 1940, Bill was the epitome of brilliance and ingenuity; his hands never met an object they couldn't mend or master. A proud graduate of the University of Dayton, Bill earned his bachelor's degree in Business Administration, which served as the foundation for a successful career as the owner of a mobile park home. He matched his intellectual ability with the physical intelligence to build, wire, and fix anything-a skill that often left his family and tenants in awe. Bill spent several years in the National Guard and was very proud to have the honor to stand with his country. However, his intelligence shone brightest in his daily habit of solving the New York Times Crossword and his knack for conquering complex 3D puzzles with ease. His talents paled in comparison to the love and devotion he showed toward his family. His beloved wife of 58 years, Carolyn Wheeler, was the center of his universe. Bill took care of day-to-day responsibilities in life and work, supporting Carolyn wholeheartedly as she pursued her master's studies. Bill leaves behind his cherished wife, Carolyn; daughter Meredith and her husband Nathan Shupe; grandson Maximus Shupe; brother James Evans Wheeler and his wife Susan. He is preceded by his parents, his twin sons Mark and Matthew Wheeler, his brother Robert J. Wheeler, and his sister-in-law Betty Wheeler. Together, we will celebrate his long life on Saturday, December 14 at 5:00 pm at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home 5555 Philadelphia Drive Dayton, Ohio, 45415. His family will receive friends starting at 3:00 pm until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Online memories can be shared with the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com



