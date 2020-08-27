WHITE, Charles

WHITE, Sr., Charles Age 73, of Trotwood, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2020. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 28, 2020, at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, 118 Woodland Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45409, with Pastor Frederick Hayes officiating. Interment: Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

