White, Clifford Eugene



Clifford Eugene White of Xenia went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. The thirteenth of fourteen children, he was born on October 7, 1938, to the late Earl Cranston and Effie Ethel (Clendenin) White and was preceded in death by his brothers Claude, Archie, Otis, Austin "Junior," and Carl and by sisters Audrey Blake, Violet Cavender, Mildred Henrick, Phyllis Tittle, Becky Hurt, Rosalee Carlisle, Lorraine McCallister, and Barbara Cottrill. Clifford served in the United States Navy and upon graduation from The West Virginia Institute of Technology worked as a civilian electrical engineer for the United States Air Force at Wright Patterson AFB until his retirement in 1993. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Brenda Joyce (Tackett), sons Lieutenant Colonel Clifford E. White II (U.S. Army Reserve) and his wife Tracie (Goss) of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and David V. White and his wife Teri (Pickard) of Columbus, Indiana, three grandchildren, David Tyler White and his wife Hannah (Beckley) of Bryan, Texas, Rachel Marie White of Nashville, Tennessee, and Elisabeth Joyce White of College Station, Texas as well as many nieces and nephews. He was the Treasurer of The Knollwood Church of Christ in Beavercreek and was active in community organizations including The Boy Scouts of America, The National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association, The American Legion, and The Greene County Amateur Radio Club (KC8TNN.) Services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Friday May 5, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio with Larry Curry officiating. He will be buried at John Beane Cemetery in Sissonville, West Virginia. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday May 5, 2023, at the funeral home.

