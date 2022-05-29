dayton-daily-news logo
X

WHITE, GAIL

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WHITE (Nee Draut),

Gail Ann

Gail Ann White (Nee Draut), age 70 of Middletown, passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Hospice of Butler and

Warren County. Born to Robert E. Draut Sr. and Dorothy M. (Long) Draut. She had a fantastic sense of humor, love for all animals, and many good friends. She retired from AK Steel after 25 years of dedicated work. She leaves behind brothers, Thomas A. Draut and Jack E. Draut; daughter, Tiffany (Chris) Johnson. Preceding her in death are her parents, loving husband, Ray White, and brother, Robert E. Draut Jr. A Graveside will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 2:00PM at Butler County Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at


www.bakerstevensparramore.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Buscemi, Jean
2
SANDERS, Phyllis
3
McCLELLAN, Marvin
4
BELL, Edward
5
ALEXANDER, ROSEMARY
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top