WHITE, Jeannine Joy



Age 59 of Hamilton, passed away at her residence on



Sunday, November 15, 2020. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio on September 2, 1961, to Charles "Chuck" Carbary and Linda Cox Nickulis. On September 24, 1982, in Overpeck, Ohio, she married Rick White.



Jeannine was employed as a



supervisor for the Butler



County CSEA for thirty years.



Jeannine is survived by her husband, Rick White; three sons, Corey (Brandi) Finch,



Christopher (Chelsea) White, and Jason White; her mother, Linda Nickulis; her step-mother, Eleanor Carbary; sister,



Andrea Carbary; niece, Sarah Fuerst; eleven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Charles "Chuck" Carbary and her grandson, Layten White.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday,



November 19, 2020, at 7:00 PM. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the funeral home.



Committal service will be held at 10:00 AM Friday at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Due to COVID 19 guidelines everyone is asked to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

