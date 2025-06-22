White, Luther

White, Jr., Luther Vincent



Luther V. White Jr. 81 years old passed away peacefully on June 14th, 2025. Born March 1st,1944 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Luther V. White Sr. (Coach White) and Kathleen Byrd. He attended Chaminade and Roosevelt High Schools graduating in 1962. Luther retired from General Motors Inland, in Dayton, Ohio. Much like the classical and jazz music he so loved, Luther lived a life as rich and finely tuned as the exotic cars he so admired. A true connoisseur of finer things he had an insatiable passion for the sleek lines and powerful engines of foreign luxury high-performance automobiles, a pursuit that brought him immense joy. Beyond the thrill of the open road, Luther found exhilaration in the culinary arts. He possessed a rare talent for crafting memorable meals, transforming ingredients into experiences that delighted friends and family alike. His kitchen was his canvas, and every dish a masterpiece. Never far from his beloved tools and forever generous with those he loved. He also relished in the camaraderie of his loyal canine companions. Luther is preceded in death by his father, Luther V. White Sr., Mother, Kathleen Epps, sister Dennes Johnston, and Rise White. Survived by his sister Yvette Barr (Melvin) daughters Rhonda Norvell Jordan and Rachel E. White. Cousin, Renetta Way, nephew, Kyle Ellis, Nieces Kisten McQuiller (John) and Roclande White, great nephews Keagen Phillips and Kian Ellis. Grandchildren Raunisha Tyson (Daniel), Aldante Harper Sr., Justin (Alexis) Peoples, great grandchildren Jayden Tyson, Makale Jordan, Janea Tyson, Yair Tyson, Kyrin Jordan, Kynli Jordan, Connor Tyson, Rayna Tyson, Aldante Harper Jr., and Josiah Peoples. A private burial service will take place at St. Kateri Preserve in Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com