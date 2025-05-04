White, Mary Ellen



WHITE, Mary Ellen, passed away April 26, 2025, at the age of 94 after an extended battle with dementia. A celebration of her life will be held at Routsong Funeral Home on May 7, 2025, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering OH 45429. A graveside service will follow at the Pataskala Ohio Cemetery, 9545 Creek Rd., Pataskala, OH 43062 at 4pm on May 7, 2025. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



