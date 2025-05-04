White, Mary

WHITE, Mary Ellen, passed away April 26, 2025, at the age of 94 after an extended battle with dementia. A celebration of her life will be held at Routsong Funeral Home on May 7, 2025, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering OH 45429. A graveside service will follow at the Pataskala Ohio Cemetery, 9545 Creek Rd., Pataskala, OH 43062 at 4pm on May 7, 2025. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Kettering, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

