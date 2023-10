White, Melvin R.



Age 84, of Dayton, OH, passed away October 4, 2023. Service to be held on Friday, October 13, 2023, 1:00 PM Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home, Inc., 3924 W 3rd St, Dayton, OH.



Funeral Home Information

Loritts-Neilson Funeral Home Inc

3924 W 3Rd St

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.loritts-neilson.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral