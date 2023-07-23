White, Patricia D.



Aged 96 of Kettering and Bellbrook passed peacefully on July 15, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton with her four surviving sons by her side. Born September 11, 1926, in Steubenville OH to Harry & Bertha Davison she was the youngest of four daughters. In February of 1951 she married Paul G. White and together they raised five sons. Her faith, family and friends were her most important devotions and she lived a life defined by love, gratitude and grace. She was a dedicated wife, mother, homemaker and volunteer. She was a member of Greenmont Oak Park Community Church for 65 years. Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Otha, Ruth and Helen, husband Paul G. White, son Paul F. White, daughter in law Connie White, and grandchildren Timothy White, Mark White, Douglas Trekell and Tamara White Lentner. Survived by daughter in law Joan White, sons Peter White (Lynne), David White, Mike White (Betty), Matt White (Kim), eight grandchildren, seventeen great grandchildren, and six great-great grandchildren. Memorial service on September 16th, 2023, at Greenmont Oak Park Community Church, 1921 Woodman Dr, Kettering, OH. Time to be determined. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.



"You'll Never Know Dear



How Much I Love You



Please Don't Take My Sunshine Away"



