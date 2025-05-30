White, Rose

White, Sister Rose Anne



Sister Rose Anne White, formerly Sister Andrew, a beloved member of the Ursulines of Brown County, passed away at the age of 86 on May 20, 2025, at Mount Notre Dame Health Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Born in Cincinnati, on June 17, 1938, she is the daughter of the late Harry R. White and Mary Alice O'Neill White of Chattanooga, TN, sister of the late Thomas W. White (Monica) of Houston, TX, and Mary Ellen White Operchal (Thomas) of Marathon, FL. She is also survived by a niece, several nephews and several grandnieces and nephews.



The Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Mt. Notre Dame Health Center, , 699 E. Columbia Ave. on June 4 at 10:00 am. The burial will be at the Ursuline Cemetery in St. Martin, Ohio that afternoon at 1:30 pm.



Memorial contributions can be made to the Ursulines of Brown County 20860 State Route 251 Fayetteville, Ohio 45118.



E.C. Nurre Funeral Home, Bethel serving the Ursulines.



