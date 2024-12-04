White, Sally

White (Greider), Sally Jean



Forever in our hearts, Sally J. White, 85, of Norfolk, Virginia passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Born on May 18, 1939, in Springfield, Ohio, Sally was the daughter of Erma and Kendig Greider. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1957 and enjoyed many reunions over the years with her classmates. In 1961, Sally graduated from The Ohio State University with a bachelor's degree in nursing. She worked as a dedicated mental health nurse for over thirty years. Later, she attended Wright State University and obtained a certification to teach high school Spanish.



She married the love of her life, Ronald K. White, on April 27, 1963, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Springfield, Ohio. They were happily married for sixty-one years.



Sally greatly enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, cruises, music, photography, tennis, and donating her time to charitable causes. She loved her family, neighbors, and dear friends. Her pleasant personality and warm smile were a joy to everyone.



She was a charter member of Christ Lutheran Church in Northridge (Spfld.OH). Sally was also a long-time member of Grace Lutheran Church in Spfld, OH, Women's Town Club, Junior Service League, and Northwood Hills Country Club now The Elks Lodge #51 in Spfld., OH.



She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Donald Greider, stepmother Dorothy Greider, and daughter, Laurel Jean Oberholtzer.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald K. White of Norfolk, VA, her daughter, Andrea (Jonathan) Hitch of Norfolk, VA, her grandchildren Natalie (Bryan) Szucs of Mary Esther, FL, Graham Hitch of Charlotte, NC, Victoria Oberholtzer of Los Angeles, CA, and Cassandra Oberholtzer of Denver, CO, nieces and a nephew, brother-in-law Dennis White of Sarasota, FL and Steve Oberholtzer of Golden, CO. Sally treasured her lifelong best friend, Judy Harris of Bradenton, FL.



A private celebration of her life will be held later in November. Memorial donations may be given to the Springfield Arts Council, PO Box 745, Springfield, OH 45501 or call 937-324-2712, ext.4



