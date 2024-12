White, Steven "Stevo"



Steven "Stevo" White, age 75, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at Wood Glen Alzheimer's Community. Graveside service 9 am Wednesday, December 4th, 2024 at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4400 W. Third St, Dayton, OH. Repass will be held 12 pm- 5 pm at All In Banquet Hall,1543 Alwildy Ave., Dayton, OH *Please wear your favorite football jersey!* Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.



