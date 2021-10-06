

WHITE, Terena Jo "Terri"





69, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, October 3, 2021, in her home. She was born July 21, 1952, in Springfield the daughter of the late Joseph and Leota (Pitchford) Trainer. Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ronald White; two sons and daughter-in-law, Ronald White, II and Dustin and Kelli White; four grandchildren,Tanner, Kelcee, Ethan and Evan White; three siblings, Ronald Brock, Cathy Truitt and James Parish and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday in theVisitation will be held two hours prior from 9:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to theGerman Township Fire Department.