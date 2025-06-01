Whitehead, Robert Anthony "Bob"



age 82, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 23, 2025. A devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Bob was known for his steady presence, quiet generosity, and deep love for his family and community. Born on April 26, 1943, in Dayton, Bob was the son of Clyde and Josephine Whitehead. He graduated from Chaminade High School, where he played both football and baseball. Not long after, he married the love of his life, Judith May (Graham) Whitehead. This past April, they celebrated 61 years of marriage together. Bob worked as a plumber at Delco Moraine, where he was respected for his strong work ethic and willingness to help others. After retiring, he continued working as a handyman for friends and neighbors throughout the neighborhood and later served as a caretaker and handyman at Oakwood United Methodist Church, where he and Judy were longtime members and active participants. Bob was passionate about spending time with his family-especially his grandchildren, the "Fab Five." He also loved sports, particularly golf and softball, and looked forward each year to golf trips with his friends. He had a special way of connecting with people, and over the years, he and Judy became like second parents to several families in their neighborhood and church community. Many children who grew up around them came to know their home as a place of warmth, guidance, and belonging. Bob is survived by his wife, Judy; his children Teresa (Mike) Greer and Todd (Beth) Whitehead; and his beloved grandchildren Sam (Bonnie Klamm) Greer, Steven "Max" (Autymn Ortt) Greer, Jon (Emily Fairchild) Greer, Megan Whitehead, and Lauren (Annah Hahn) Whitehead. He is also survived by his siblings Patricia, Lawrence, Dennis, William, Timothy, Debra, and Gary; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family members. He leaves behind his cherished dog, Cammie, a constant and loving companion to both him and Judy. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Josephine Whitehead and his siblings Gerald, Theresa, and Mary Jo. A memorial service celebrating Bob's life and faith, led by Pastor Rick Jones, will be held at Oakwood United Methodist Church, 206 Hadley Ave, Dayton, OH 45419, on June 12 at 11 a.m. A celebration of life luncheon will follow in the church's fellowship hall, where loved ones are invited to share stories and reflect on Bob's legacy. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, in Bob's memory.



