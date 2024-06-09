Whitehead, Yyetta

Whitehead, Yyetta Lee Brehm

of Sugarcreek Township, OH, departed for her heavenly home on April 29, 2024. Her full obituary can be found at https://www.beltonstroup.com/obituary/Yyetta-LeeBrehm-Whitehead

Celebration of life is June 15, 2024, at 11:00 A.M., at Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, 326 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Pastor June Fryman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M., until the time of service. The commitment service will be August 10, 2024, at 11:00 A.M., at St. John's Lutheran Church, 827 Leister's Church Rd., Westminster, MD. Donations in her memory may be made to Abiding Christ Lutheran Church, Fairborn.

Funeral Home Information

Belton-Stroup Funeral Home - Fairborn

422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Road

Fairborn, OH

45324

https://www.beltonstroup.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

