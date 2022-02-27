Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WHITEHURST, JAMES

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WHITEHURST,

James Gregory "Greg"

James Gregory "Greg" Whitehurst, 70, of Springfield, passed away February 25, 2022, at Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born March 12, 1951, in Springfield, the son of James A. and Louise A. (Smeltzer) Whitehurst. Greg had served in the Army National Guard. He was retired from the Springfield City Public Works Department. Survivors include his two daughters, Brandi (Kelly) Sekerhurst and Ashley (Kevin) Warren; three grandchildren, Joplin Sekerhurst, Izabella Hall, and Karter Warren; sisters, Cheryl Caudillo, Karen Miller, Lisa Wilder, and Billie Brown; numerous nieces and nephews; and lots of friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his brother, Steven Whitehurst, and his parents. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at


www.jkzfh.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home

1002 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.zechmanfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
McDONALD, Sandra
3
CREASE, Pierre
4
Cloud, Melvin
5
FAY, MARIE
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top