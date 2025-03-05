Whitley, Donna Gayle



Donna Gayle Whitley died unexpectedly on February 24, 2025. She was born March 13, 1956 at the Miami Valley Hospital, the firstborn of James and Ethel Whitley, a lifelong resident of Dayton, OH.



She was preceded in death by her mother Ethel Whitley, loving grandparents, and brother-in-law Mike Dominique. She is survived by her father James Whitley, brother Paul (Crystal) Whitley, sister Rhonda Dominique, niece Hannah (Marcus) Horner, nephew Daniel Dominique, grand nephew Carson Horner, and numerous cousins.



Donna attended Jefferson Elementary School in Dayton, Mad River schools in Riverside, and graduated in 1974 from Dayton Christian High School. She also completed certificate programs in Medical Secretarial and Secretarial Science at Sinclair Community College in 1977. From there, Donna worked as a Medical Transcriptionist at a local physician's office and then as a Secretary at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.



Donna enjoyed music, art, and poetry. She sang in a musical ensemble, drew many sketches, and won an award for a poem that she wrote. She had such a pleasant disposition, was kind to everyone she met, and had a good sense of humor. She was a peaceful soul, candid, sincere, and would gladly share with you what was on her mind. Very conscientious and thoughtful in what she aid. She was a loving sister, beloved daughter, and will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She left us all too soon,



While we are sorry to see her go, above all her delightful qualities, she knew the Savior in whose care she now rests. In that same simple way of faith in Christ Jesus, we can see her again.



Donna's funeral will be held at the Harmony Missionary Baptist Church, 121 Ingleside Drive, Dayton, OH on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at 1 PM, officiated by Pastor Melvin King with visitation 2 hours prior and burial at Woodland Cemetery. All are invited and welcome.



