Whitt, Arlene



Arlene Whitt, 80, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on November 4, 2024 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born February 13, 1944 in Elliott County, Kentucky, the daughter of Frank and Lena (Bowling) Stamper. Arlene had been a member of Alanon for many years and enjoyed gardening and being with her family. She had been employed at the Ohio Masonic Home. Survivors include two sons, Herbert (Mary) Whitt, Jr. and Willis Whitt; special friends, Judy Cox and Jenny Angus Hall; her caregiver and friend, Farren Wilmer; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert Whitt, Sr. in 1996; one son, Vincent in 2018; brothers, Vernon and Virgil Stamper; sister, Hazel Phipps; and her parents. Private services will be held with burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared with Arlene's family at www.jkzfh.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com