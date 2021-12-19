WHITT, Robert L.



affectionately called "Bobby"



Age 80, of West Middletown, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Ohio



Living Mt. Pleasant in Monroe. He was born March 24, 1941, to Troy and Maude (Zornes) Whitt in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. Bobby worked on the family farm and also did odd jobs for Angelo Scianamblo. He retired from Abilities First Workshop. Bobby loved horses and Western Shows on T.V. The family extends their special thanks and appreciation to his caregivers, nieces Amy Graham and Lisa Eve, for their devoted time and care of Bobby during his illness. Preceding him in death were his



parents, Troy and Maude Whitt; two brothers, Terry Whitt, Sr. and Carl Raymond "Snookie" Whitt; and one sister, Candy Klamo. He is survived by two sisters, Gloria Sparks and Janice White of Middletown and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Graveside services will be Tuesday, December 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Germantown Union Cemetery, Germantown, Ohio, with Rev. David Zornes officiating.



Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com