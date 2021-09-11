WICK, Dennis



Dennis Wick, aka Talmidge Muckle, aka Cratic Flornoy, aka Sneed Hern, aka Carl LaFong. If you've ever dined on Smale's Pretzels, Marion's Pizza, or circus waffles with any of the above individuals, then we are speaking of the same man.



Dennis joined his wife Alice Faye Trimble Wick and others who no longer pine for the fjords, on September 5th, 2021. He is survived by his daughter Aeryn, son Damon, daughter-in-law Becki, and their cumulative brood of children:



Samantha Bernice, Eric Joseph, Raefel Wick, and Kyle Robert. On October 14th, 1943, Dennis was born in Dayton, Ohio, to Virginia and Howard Wick. He was the youngest of four



children: Del and Don Wick, and Lynne Wick Peterson. He was preceded in death by his eldest brother Del.



As a father his most valuable lessons included: Embrace Life - Make certain to notice what others don't. There is a lot of



value in what others miss; Keep Learning - The world of books and different kinds of people can only expand your mind into new and beautiful places; Always Play - No matter how dark the view, search for humor and joy and always promote



silliness; "A little nonsense now and then, is relished by the wisest men." - Byron



To his friends he was a tennis player, golf contender, and a wood manipulator. Upon tossing a borrowed racquet out of frustration he once proclaimed it had, "died in an air accident." In another incident, while golfing, he modified his own club, attempting to create a, "better driver." Needless to say, the driver drowned in a lake where it landed after its first unsuccessful attempt to improve his game. Where woodworking was concerned, he was both an artist and a comedian. He would create beautiful furnishings for others out of oak with a specialized routing bit that he had ordered from abroad so that it had that "just so," look about it. He would then often sneak in a hidden compartment or two, piece it together quickly, and present it in the least measured way possible. His process was truly an enigma and certainly unique to him.



Dennis was a high school educator who rarely identified as such. Few at Centerville High School knew his real job title, but students will tell you he was a professional elk milker, a civet gland extractor, and on rare occasion - the truth - a



career mentor and guidance counselor who always provided wise advice where it was lacking. Quotes often uttered from Dennis's lips included: "Don't let your studies get in the way of your education." - Twain, "Moby Dick was just a whale.", and a final quote not limited to the classroom, "So shines a good deed in a weary world." - Shakespeare. His love of language and literature were two of his most shared forms of useless knowledge and so often they opened the door of conversation to showcase his greatest gift - his unyielding ability to bring joy to everyone around him.



From the writings of Robert Frost:



'Home is the place where, when you have to go there,



They have to take you in.' Dad, you have finally made it home.



His celebration of life will occur in the spring or summer once the pandemic has eased.



P.S. Pops, the answer to the meaning of life is 42. I hope you have now found the question.



