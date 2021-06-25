WICK, Helen M.



Age 96, of Union, passed away at her home on Tues., June 22, 2021, following an extended illness. She was born in Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dollie Kerley, by her husband, Galen Wick, by step-children, Ronald Wick and Nancy Wick, by brothers, Milo and Gordon Kerley and by a sister, Edna Kerley. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Englewood but due to her health had not been to church for several years. Helen is survived by daughters, Barbara Roberts (Jim Meiske) and Linda (Chuck) Welti; son, Jack Epperley (Kimberly Bennett); step-children, Pamela Berry and Sandra Sawyer; grandchildren, John, Jasmine, Cory, Matthew, Nathan, Heather and Tonya; great-grandchildren, Drew, Jude, Lara, Harrison, Lillie, Cadance, Declan and Chloe; and numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Mon., June 28, at the Kreitzer Funeral Home, 204 N. Main St., Arcanum, OH 45304. Visitation will be held at the funeral home, Monday from 10 am until service time. If desired, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Email condolences may be sent by going online to



