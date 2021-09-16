WICKHAM, John

WICKHAM, Sr., John Paul
Born on February 13, 1965, passed way at Miami Valley Hospital on September 8, 2021, with his beloved wife Lisa by his side. John had been fighting COVID for several weeks. John will be missed by hundreds of friends and family members. John didn't know a stranger and connected with everyone he met. From 1978 to 1996 he lived with his Home Farm Family. There he loved horseback riding, drove his ATV for all it was worth, helped manage the Eaton High School wrestling team, prompted the High School to get its first handicap ramp. He graduated from Eaton High School in 1986. While in Grace A Greene Vocational School he met the love of his life, Lisa Vescovi. They fell in love almost immediately. John married Lisa on April 14th, 1987. Several years
later on June 28, 1994, they were blessed with a son, John Paul Wickham, Jr. This led to their active roles with Autism. John also leaves behind his many friends from his days of working at Pizza Hut and Cassano's Pizza in their order
centers. In later years John rode RTA and made many new friends. Survived by his wife Lisa, his son John Paul, Jr., father-in-law Marshal Vescovi, sister-in-law Dawn vescovi, siblings Christy, Ronnie, Gidget and Bill. He also leaves behind his Home Farm Family all who were dear to John's heart. He was preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Ellen Vescovi, his mother Margie Lawyer and his father Pete Wickham.
Visitation will be Friday, September 17th from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Newcomer Funeral Home (3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek, Ohio 45432). Family and friends will
begin the processional from the funeral home to Woodland Cemetery in Dayton for a graveside service at 2:00 pm. Contributions to assist in off-setting his service and burial costs can be made to NewcomerDayton.com.
