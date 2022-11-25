WIDENER, Bennie Ronald "Ron"



Age 79, of Casstown, OH, passed away on November 23, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, OH. He was born on December 13, 1942, in Troy to the late Bennie and Ann Rebecca (Shroyer) Widener.



Ron is survived by his wife of 58 years of marriage: Sharon K. (Knife) Widener; three children: Gregory (Teresa) Widener of Troy; Heather (Brian) Peters of Casstown and Chad (Elizabeth) Widener of Troy; two siblings: Gerald (Linda) Widener of Springfield and Debbie (Gary) Skillings of Tipp City; six grandchildren: Lauren (Aaron) Ashby, Hailey Peters, Connor Peters, Hannah Widener, Kaylin Widener and Xavier Widener; one great-granddaughter: Ivy James Ashby; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Ron was a 1960 graduate of Tecumseh High School. He attended Heidelberg University and Banking School.



Ron was formerly employed with First National Bank, Gummed Products and Hobart Brothers Company in Troy. He was a lifetime farmer and he served as Lostcreek Township Clerk for 15 years and Miami County Commissioner from 2001-2011. While serving as Commissioner he was involved in many organizations including the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission and the State Board of Commissions.



Ron served as a member of the Miami East School Board for 12 years. He enjoyed attending area sporting events with the kids over the years. He also attended the Christian Life Center.



Services will be held at 6:30 PM on Monday, November 28, 2022, at the Baird Funeral Home, Troy, OH. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 6:30 PM on Monday at the funeral home. Private interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Troy.



Memorial contributions may be made to Christian Life Center (CLC), 3489 Little York Rd., Dayton, OH 45414. Condolences may be expressed to the family through



www.bairdfuneralhome.com