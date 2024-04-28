Wieclaw, Ruth

Wieclaw, Ruth Peto

Ruth Peto-Wieclaw (née Christman), 101, of Lutz, FL, passed away on April 17, 2024. She was born on March 4, 1923, in West Carrollton, Ohio, raised four kids (Dave, Dale, Cindy and Linda) with her husband Jim Peto in Fairborn, and moved to Venice, FL in 1976. After Jim's passing, she married Stan Wieclaw in 1994. She leaves behind 3 surviving children, 5 grandchildren, 6 stepchildren, and many step grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A ceremony to celebrate Ruth's wonderful life will be held on May 18, 2024, at 11am at Grace United Methodist Church, 400 Field Ave E, Venice, FL 34285.

