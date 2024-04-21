WIEDLUND, Robert Carl "Bob"



age 94, of Dayton, passed away peacefully in his home on April 12, 2024 under the care of Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Bob was born in Cleveland, Ohio on April 8, 1930 to the late Arthur and Claudia (Starr) Wiedlund. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Norman Jelinek. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara (Fatzinger), daughter, Karen (Bob) Wasserlauf and their children, Jessica and Daniel; daughter Marjorie Harrell and her children, Steven and Matthew; Sandy (Scott) Weeks and their children, Jonathan (Kelly), Kaitlin and Christopher; brother Richard (Cassie) Wiedlund; and his best friend, Leonard (Dorothy) Strong. He is also survived by his niece, Claudia Jelinek (Sean) O'Brien and their children, Liam (Lauren) and Dillon, and 3 nephews, Jay (May) and Jerry Jelinek and Eric (Nayeli) Wiedlund and their daughter, Hannah.



Bob graduated from Shaw High School (Cleveland) in 1948. He received a BA from Kent State University in 1953 and was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity. He earned his Master's Degree in Public Administration from Central Michigan University in 1974.



Bob served his country honorably in the Ohio National Guard and the U.S. Air Force. He flew for 20 years as a B-52 pilot, retiring as a Lt. Colonel in 1974. He then returned to Civil Service for 15 years as a B-2 System Safety Specialist. He was a member of the fraternity of military pilots, Order of Daedalians, Flight 9.



Bob was a member of Dayton Lodge #147, the Scottish Rite Valley of Dayton, and Antioch Shriners for 48 years. He enjoyed driving the paddy wagon during many Shriner parades.



Bob was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for 50 years, having served as an Elder and on various committees. He had many friends at church, especially his beloved Tyrian Group. Great memories were created every time they got together.



Bob had many hobbies including gardening and golf. He loved bringing Zinnia flowers to Barbara and his daughters. For over 40 years, Bob enjoyed playing golf with his GM Inland friends. He had hole-in-one victories in 1990 and 2004 and everyone celebrated with him. His best buddy and family friend, Dave Moxon, enjoyed many rounds of golf and fellowship. In Bob's later years, John Schmitt helped to keep him on the greens.



The family wishes to thank the best neighbors in the world, Fred, Pam, Bill and Tom Puckett, for their love and friendship for over 40 years. The family would also like to thank the Dayton Hospice team - Dr. Olivia Burke, nurses Traci and Melanie, aides Shawna and Stacie, Chaplain Dave and Social Worker Janay for Bob's tender loving care and family support.



Funeral services will be held at 11:30 on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering, with a lunch reception to follow. Procession will leave around 2:00 to Woodland Cemetery for final burial with military honors.



In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 125 N. Wilkinson St., Dayton, OH, 45402 or to Acclaim Senior Activity Center, 3878 Indian Ripple Rd., Beavercreek, OH 45440.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong. com.



