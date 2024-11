Wiegand, Edwin W.



Edwin W. Wiegand age 96 formerly of Fairfield TWP currently residing in Monroe , Ohio passed away Friday November 1, 2024. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on August 4, 1928 the son of Edwin W. and Mildred (Meyer) Wiegand. On February 12, 1949, in St. Joseph Church he married Anna Jean Bippus and she preceded him in death on December 27, 2013. Mr. Wiegand had been Vice President and General Manager for SMURFIT International, retiring in 1991. Edwin was a member of St. Julie Billiart Parish.



Survivors include three daughters, Judy (Jake) Krause of Mainville, Debbie (Bill) Zettler of Hamilton, and Cathy (John) Meyer, Mainville; 11 grandchildren, Jamie Krause, Jacob (Jenny) Krause, Josie (Jason) Bichsel, Christa (Bill) Black, Matthew (Angie) Zettler, Nathan (Stephanie) Zettler, Samantha Burton, Kellie Burton, and Emily Burton, Todd (Andrea) Meyer and Eric Meyer; 22 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jim (Mary Kay) Wiegand.



Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:00am Wednesday November 6, 2024 in St. Julie Billiart Church 224 Dayton St. Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Visitation will be from 9:00-10:00am Wednesday in the church. Burial will be in St. Stephen Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Badin High School. Online register book at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com





