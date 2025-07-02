Wiener, Robert "Bob"



USAF Col. (Ret.) Robert D. Wiener, a distinguished veteran and beloved family man, passed away peacefully in Ohio's Hospice, on June 28, 2025, at the age of 87. Born on June 27, 1938, in Cincinnati, the son of the late George and Helen (Pfeiffer) Wiener. A proud member of the U.S. Air Force, Col. Wiener devoted over 27 years of service, rising to the esteemed rank of Colonel before retiring. His commitment to his country and its values were paramount throughout his career, which exemplified leadership and dedication.



Robert was not only a dedicated serviceman but also an accomplished scholar who earned his master's degree at Central Michigan University, demonstrating his belief in the importance of education and lifelong learning. He was an enthusiast known for his ability to work on cars, enjoyed fishing, reading and working on Sudoku puzzles. Robert is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Sandra; their four beloved children, Robin Lawson, Robert B. (Tina) Wiener, Carl (Julie) Wiener, and Joseph (Heather Eidson) Wiener; as well as his grandchildren, Michael, Beth, Robert, Ashley (Greg), Megan (Trystan), Breanna, Carl, Carly, and Gus, all of whom brought immense joy to his life.



In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Hale. A funeral service will be held on Thursday July 3, 2025 at 1:00 P.M. at the Belton-Stroup Funeral Home, 422 E. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn, Deacon Max Roadruck officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until the time of service. Burial with military honors will follow at Byron Cemetery.



