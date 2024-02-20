Wiggins, Betsy

Wiggins (Bain), Betsy



Betsy (Bain) Wiggins, age 68 of Hamilton, passed away on Saturday, February 17, 2024. Betsy was born in Hamilton, Ohio on February 23, 1955 to Robert S. and Ruth (Merz) Bain. She graduated from New Miami High School class of 1973. On May 25, 1974, she married the love of her life, Stephen D. Wiggins Sr.; from this union was their three children, eleven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Betsy was active in her church, Bible-Way Missionary Baptist Church, and lived her faith, which had an impact on many lives. She loved her family and friends fiercely. Betsy loved to travel, especially to Florida to be with friends. Betsy's dearest wish would be for all to trust Jesus Christ as their Savior. Betsy is survived by her husband of 50 years, Steve Wiggins; her children, Angela (Will) Peters, Amy (Jesse) Meade, and Stephen (Crystal) Wiggins; her grandchildren, Luke (Taylor), Jacob, Evan, Michael, Emily, Allie, Brooke, Owen, Isla, and Nash; three great-grandchildren, Shiloh, Benjamin, and Grace; her siblings, Terry Kuhl, Mary Motzer, Nancy (Robert) Miller, Bonnie Bain, John (Jenny) Bain, Sally (Don) Bain, Kathy (Dee) Newberry, and Thomas Bain; her mother-in-law, Georgeanna Wiggins; her siblings-in-law, Sue (Mike) Paxton, Joyce Wiggins, Ginger Farmer, Ray (Charlotte) Wiggins, and Ken (Cindy) Wiggins; her many nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Traeger. Betsy was preceded in death by her parents, Robert S. and Ruth Bain; her brother, William Bain; and her father-in-law, Raymond Wiggins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 22, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Bible-Way Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral service will be held at Bible-Way Missionary Baptist Church, 1324 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, February 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM with Pastor Ron Pittman officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to Bible-Way Missionary Baptist Church. Overflow parking is available next door at 1350 Millville Avenue, Hamilton, OH. www.browndawsonflick.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com