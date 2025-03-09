Wigton, Carolyn J.



Carolyn J. Wigton, age 83, passed away Sunday, March 2nd, 2025, at Woodland Country Manor. She was born August 25, 1941, in West Virginia to John Thomas and Laura Ester Demericz. Carolyn and her late husband Bill were avid gun collectors and shooters. They enjoyed cabin camping together in northern Pennsylvania. Carolyn is survived by her niece, Amber Tendam and nephews, Charles (Debbie) Barker Jr. and David (Carleda) Barker. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Wigton; her parents; sisters, Phyllis Barker, Rose Line, and brother, John Thomas. Services will be held at the convenience of the family. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com