WIILIAMSON, Ellis

WILLIAMSON, Ellis Leon



Age 86, of Brookville, passed away on June 30, 2022.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Eileen, his parents Ellis and Beulah Williamson, by infant daughter, Jill and by siblings, Carolyn Gregory and Dale Williamson.



He was a long time member of the Trinity Lutheran Church where he served as the financial secretary as well as on the church council. He was active in Rotary, serving as the President, as well as hosting exchange students, along with his wife Eileen in the 1980's. He also served on Brookville's Planning commission. He was an active supporter of the Brookville Historical Society with a keen interest in history. He worked at NCR, BEI and Booher Insurance. He was an assistant scoutmaster for BSA Troop 47 taking a crew to the Philmont Scout Ranch, Cimmarin, NM.



He enjoyed traveling, playing cards and wintering at Swan Lake, FL. Leon is survived by children Janis (Roger) Fogle, James (Carol) Williamson and Joyce (Joe) Luther; grandchildren, Sara (Adam) Harnish, Marc (Sabrina) Fogle, Krista (Brian) Gross, Andrew Luther, Bret Williamson and Tim Luther; great-grandchildren Zoe, Luke, Kira and Logan; sister Vivian (Joe) Ogden; along with numerous other relatives. Leon has touched the lives of many and will be truly missed by many.



Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, 10AM, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 25 W. Westbrook Rd., Brookville, OH 45309. The burial will follow at Arlington Cemetery in Brookville. A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, from 5pm - 7pm at Gilbert Fellers Funeral Home, 950 Albert Rd., Brookville, OH 45309.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leon's memory to the Brookville Handivan or to Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be sent by going to gilbert-fellers.com.

