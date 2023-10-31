Wilbert, Joyce Alice



Joyce Alice Wilbert, 89, of New Carlisle Ohio, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on October 27th 2023. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on December 1st, 1933, the daughter of the late George and Lottie (Snyder) Johnson. Joyce was a 1952 graduate of Northwestern High School. Joyce served as Athletic Secretary at Tecumseh High School for 25 years. Prior to that she worked as a bookkeeper for New Carlisle Federal Savings and Loan. Upon retiring from Tecumseh, Joyce went on to volunteer for ACO (Aid for College Opportunity) where she linked upcoming graduates at Tecumseh High School with potential scholarship opportunities. In 2005, Joyce was inducted into the Tecumseh Local Schools Hall of Honors for her achievements and contributions to her community and school district. Joyce was an avid Cincinnati Reds Fan and Euchre player "Don't trump my ace!" as she would say. Joyce was a woman of faith and she put her relationship with Jesus Christ at the center of all she did. She was a member at the now named, Arise in Christ Church for over 30 years and would sing in the choir; each Christmas Eve, she was featured and would perform "O Holy Night." Joyce would pray consistently for her family and friends and would never miss an opportunity to share the love of Christ. Joyce is survived by her two sons Steven (Mary) Wilbert & Jeffrey (Norean) Wilbert; Grandchildren, Jake (Amy) Wilbert, Allison (Mike) Affourtit and Evan (Maria) Wilbert; great grandchildren, Molly & Kane Wilbert and Sloane and Emery Affourtit; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Joyce was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert C. Wilbert; sister Willa Bean and three brothers, Galen, Lloyd, and Chester Lee Johnson. Though Joyce was a secretary and bookkeeper by profession, she was a nurturer at heart. Joyce's dedication and admiration for her family was unmatched. Her laughter could fill a room. Joyce's compassion for others was life changing and you were honored if you were able to call her a friend. If you knew Joyce, you were never hungry. Her kitchen was full of love, laughter, and just good cooking. From her famous mawmaw soup and ham sandwiches to her beef stew, lasagna, or holiday roast beef, Joyce would make sure your belly was full. Joyce was a woman of many names: daughter, sister, wife, mom, friend, mawmaw, mema, granny; with each name came a different responsibility, but her approach was always the same: Love. Joyce cherished her family, especially her grandchildren, and later in life, her great-grandchildren. From shopping sprees for back-to-school clothes, lunches at Perkins, hide and seek, playing flashlight tag or backyard baseball games (which she participated in well into her 70s), Joyce took her role as matriarch seriously and would never miss an opportunity to show how much she loved you. Joyce leaves behind a life well lived and a family that has the best example of how to live it. Joyce's funeral service will be held Friday, November 3rd at 2:00 PM at Trostel Chapman Funeral Home, New Carlisle. A gathering of family and friends will be held beginning at 12:00 PM until the time of service. Burial will be at Donnelsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Joyce's name at Arise in Christ Church, 116 E. Main St, Donnelsville, OH 45319. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com





