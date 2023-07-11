Wilburn (Bishop), Rosa Charlotte "Rosie"



Wilburn, Rosa Charlotte "Rosie", age 93, of Brookville Went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 6, 2023. She was born on January 20, 1930 in Clay City, KY the daughter of the late James Harvey and Winnie Ellen (Kiser) Bishop. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Louie Wilburn and her son-in-law, Jack Barrett. Rosie is survived by two sons, Michael Wilburn, Stan Lee (Irma) Wilburn; three daughters, Theda Barrett, Joan Wilburn, Kim (Steve) Quick; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the Dayton First Church of the Nazarene,7031 North Main Street, Dayton, OH 45415. The family will receive visitors at the church from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, July 14, 2023 and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 17, 2023 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens in Brookville, Ohio. Services in care of the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel.



