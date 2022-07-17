dayton-daily-news logo
WILCOX, Alexander

WILCOX, Alexander Kyle

Age 29, beloved son and brother, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022. Alexander was born on June 25, 1993, in Staten Island, NY. Family will greet friends 12-2PM with Memorial Services beginning at 2PM on Saturday, July 23 at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. For those unable to attend in person a livestream will be available via Routsong's YouTube channel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Foundation for Alcoholism Research, PO Box 31135, Chicago, IL 60631, or the Dayton VA Medical Center, https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online/. Full obituary can be viewed at www.routsong.com.

