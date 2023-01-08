WILCOX, Lottie E.



Age 104, of Centerville, OH, passed away December 30, 2022. She was born May 27, 1918, the first daughter of the late Leslie W. Hicks and Margaret F. Hicks of Central City, KY.



Lottie was a Christian and life-long member of the Far Hills Baptist Church in Kettering, OH. She retired in 1981 from the Monsanto Mound Laboratory in Miamisburg, OH. An extremely talented artist, Lottie was a long-time board member of the Miamisburg Art Gallery and also a member of the Dayton Society of Painters and Sculptors and the American Impressionist Society.



In addition to her parents, Lottie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years Robert "Louis" Wilcox; her daughter, Jan Day and her siblings, Ruth Sheets, Winston and Billy Hicks.



Lottie is survived by her daughter, Jill (Steve) Drake; granddaughter, Kelli (John) Sharp; grandsons, Shane (Anita) Drake and Adam Drake; great-grandchildren, Brandon (Katie) Sharp, Jordan (Haley) Sharp, Nichole (Michael) Smith, Danielle (Christian) Bucher, Isaac Drake, Oliver Drake, Augustus Drake, Simon Drake and Dylan Drake; great-great-grandchildren, Reagan Sharp, Jack Sharp, Rosie Sharp, Lottie Bucher and Isaiah Sharp; numerous extended family and dear friends.



Friends may visit from 3-4 PM on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel, (3940 Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439), where a funeral service will begin at 4 PM. A private burial will take place at Dayton National Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Miamisburg Art Gallery (16 North Main St., Miamisburg, OH 45342) and/or DayCity Hospice, in Lottie's memory.



