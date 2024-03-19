Wild, Carole

Wild (Mattox), Carole Anne



Carole Anne Wild (Mattox) acquired her Angel Wings on March 16, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona. She was 81, and had from the time of her dementia/Alzheimer diagnosis in early 2000, lived in dignity with-and cared for by-her sons. Carole was born and raised in Baltimore, MD, and began married life in the Miami Valley as a Miamisburg middle school science teacher in 1964. In the mid-1970s, she attended Wright State nursing school and served as an RN for 15 years at Sycamore Hospital, and then another 17 years as a school nurse in the Miamisburg school system. She was passionate about helping others, frequently lost herself in painting and arts-n-crafts projects, was a tireless walker, and enjoyed playing the piano and listening to Neil Diamond and Abba records. Carole was an active member of Miamisburg's Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic church, and served many years as Saturday usher. Carole is survived by her sister, Marcie Carnevale; son Robert, Jr. (and Christina); son Jonathan (and Hani); son Matthew (and Jocelyn); and 3 grandchildren, Rivers, Aero, and Nova. Carole will be laid to rest with her late husband, Robert, and her parents, Ralph and Anne, at Cavalry Catholic Cemetery in Clearwater, FL. Carole's family is holding a small, private remembrance ceremony for her. The family asks that anybody touched by Carole's vitality and care during her years consider making a donation to her favorite park for botany, hiking, and fossils: Cox Arboretum in Dayton, OH.



