Wilder, Dorothy L



Dorothy Lamaur Wilder, born on December 11, 1941, in Montgomery, Alabama, passed away peacefully on October 6, 2024. A long-time resident of Dayton, Ohio, Dorothy was a beloved beautician and daycare provider who touched the lives of many with her kindness and dedication. Dorothy was the loving mother of six children: Edward Lee Wilder Jr. (deceased), Vicki (Jeffery Pitts), Kimberly (Albert Myles), Clarice Wilder, Kendall Wilder, and Tamara Wilder (Joseph Thomasson), and two bonus children, Cordell Wilder and Keaun Peterson. Service will be held Thursday, October 17, 2024 at W.E. Lusain Funeral Home and Crematory (2060 Germantown Street). Vis will begin at 11:00am and service to follow at 12:00pm. Interment West Memory Gardens. www.lusainohio.com





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com