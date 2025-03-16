WILES (Dierkers), Ruth Ann



Age 91 passed away peacefully surrounded by family on March 7, 2025. She was born on July 21, 1933 in Dayton, OH to the late Bernard and Catherine (Fund) Dierkers. Ruth was a graduate of St. Joseph's Commercial High School and after graduation, began employment at State Mutual Insurance Co. She married Joseph M. Wiles, Jr., in 1956 and celebrated 53 years of loving marriage prior to Joe's passing in 2009. Together, they raised their 5 children in Beavercreek, OH and were faithful members of St. Luke Catholic Church. Later in life, Ruth was hired as the first employee of A Special Wish Foundation (ASW), helping families and their children to create wonderful memories during a difficult time in their lives. She championed the mission of and retired from ASW in 1995. Volunteerism was an inherent quality in Ruth. She continued her involvement with ASW, serving on its board of directors. To honor Ruth, the organization established the Ruth Wiles Volunteer of the Year Award in 2015. Ruth spent many hours volunteering at Carroll High School and ushering at the Victoria Theatre and Schuster Center with her dear friend, Donna Edly. Ruth thought it was important to always keep learning about new things and thoroughly enjoyed serving on the University of Dayton's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute's (UDLLI), advisory board. For over 70 years, Ruth was without question an unwavering, loyal fan of the UD Flyers' basketball team. Ruth is preceded in death by her sister, Rita Dierkers, brother in-law Jerome Wiles, and her son-in-law, Jeffrey L. Quirk. She is survived by her brother, Richard Dierkers, sister-in-law, Rita Sonye, and her children Diane Quirk, Edward (Margaret) Wiles, Teresa (Richard) Whitescarver, Thomas (Michelle) Wiles, and Gary (Amy) Wiles. Ruth was a very proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Her grandchildren include Michael (Alison Fuller) Quirk, Katherine (Kevin) Vessel, Abigail (Aaron) Merkle, Joseph (Cecilia) Wiles, Benjamin Wiles, Stephanie Wiles, Karlie Wiles, Nicolas Wiles, Rachel Wiles and Samuel Wiles. Ruth was "Maw Maw" to her great grandchildren, William and James Quirk, Griffin Vessel, and Eloise and Michael Merkle. She was also cherished by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Traditions of Beavercreek for the supportive care given to Ruth, as well as Ohio's Hospice of Dayton's team. In particular, we are grateful to Morine Whitfield and Tarah McCarty from Home Care Assistance for their love and outstanding compassion for our Mom. They were not only pillars of strength for her, but the entire family. Ruth's life can be defined as one of kindness, compassion, and an enduring commitment to her family. She was a remarkable woman with an endless capacity to nurture and care for those around her, always putting others before herself. While we grieve her loss, we also celebrate the remarkable life she led. A life filled with love, joy, kindness and faith. A visitation for Ruth will be held Thursday, March 20, 2025 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel. A mass of Christian burial will occur Friday, March 21, 2025 at 10:30 AM at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N Fairfield Rd, Beavercreek, Ohio. Ruth will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Ruth's memory to A Special Wish Foundation or charity of choice.



