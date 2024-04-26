Wiley, Ronald L.



Ronald L. Wiley (86), of Oxford, passed away (04/22/2024) at The Knolls of Oxford. Ron was born October 4, 1937, in Dayton, OH. His parents were Raymond K. and Emma Matilene (Cartwright) Wiley. He is survived by his older brother Roger (of Georgia); his wife Kathryn (Young) Wiley of Oxford; his son Matthew Eric, granddaughter Linda Lea, and grandson Tyler Matthew all of Concho Valley, Arizona. Ron was preceded in death by his 1st wife Linda (Hartley) Wiley. He grew up in Darrtown, OH, attending Collinsville grade school, Seven Mile High School, and graduated from Miami University in 1959. He taught Biology at Talawanda High School, then completed graduate school at the University of Kentucky. He taught Physiology at Miami University for 37 years, retiring in 2004. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to the Darrtown Reunion Committee for upkeep of the Memorial Park in Darrtown, or The Knolls of Oxford Future Care Fund. See www.PaulYoungFuneralHome.com for full obituary.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com