Wilhelm, Michael



Michael Carl Wilhelm, 68, returned home on March 24, 2023. He was born on July 16, 1954 to Carl & Loraine Wilhelm in San Bernardino, CA. He is survived by: his loving wife, Debra Wilhelm; 2 daughters, Tina (John), Rebecca; 2 sons, Justin (Christian) Wilhelm, Chad (Ashley) Wilhelm; brother, Pat (Karen); 14 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Carl & Mathew. His funeral will be on Wed, March 29, 2023 at Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, at 5:00 PM, with visitation one hour prior. The wake will immediately follow at Springfield VFW Post 8673 (2825 E Leffel Ln).

