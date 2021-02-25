X

WILHIGHT, Evelyn

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

WILHIGHT, Evelyn A.

Evangelist Evelyn A. Wilhight, born on October 1, 1934, in Middletown, Ohio, to John

Wilson Roberts and Alice Gates Roberts passed away on February 18, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son James Turner; two sisters, Rebecca Mahone and Winifred A. Calhoun and brother

Richard E. Roberts. She leaves to cherish her memory, two sons, Martin M. (Margaret) Roberts of Chesapeake, Virginia, and Otis T. Turner of Middletown, Ohio; her grandchildren; great-grandchildren; four sisters, Gwendolyn Adams-Kyles of Huber Heights, Ohio, Marilyn Hill of Dayton, Ohio, Barbara Rutledge of Trotwood, Ohio, and Sytharae (Joe) Thomas of Middletown, Ohio; one brother, Charles (Belle) Roberts of Monroe, Ohio; and a host of nieces and nephews; numerous cousins and friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service may be held at a later date.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.