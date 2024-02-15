WILKE, Kimberly A.



WILKE, Kimberly A., 48, of Springfield, passed away Monday, February 12, 2024 in her home. She was born August 4, 1975 in Bellefontaine, Ohio the daughter of Kenneth and Clara (Feather) Hughes. Kim was a devoted wife and mother whose nurturing spirit was extended to scores of others throughout her lifetime, including the 17 years serving at Olive Garden. Kim leaves behind an unmatched legacy of love and laughter, always bringing joy to others with her infectious smile. Survivors in addition to her parents, include her husband of 22 years, Chris Wilke; three children, Aiden, Alivea and Lyric Wilke; two siblings, Travis (Patty) Hughes and Aimee (Bobby) Stoll; brother-in-law, Scott (Michell) Wilke; three nieces, Kennedy Hughes, Alexa and Kiersten Stoll; two nephews, Seth and Sage Wilke; mother-in-law, Dee Lyons and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and many special friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents. A visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday, February 18, 2024 in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Life will follow at 3:00 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Jody Noble officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Park National Bank's Northridge or N. Limestone locations, where an account has been set up for her children's education fund.



