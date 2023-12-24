Wilkins, William R. "Bill"



Wilkins, William, R, 81, of Kettering, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 19th, 2023 surrounded by his family in the comfort care of Vitas Hospice. Bill grew up in Owensboro, KY. He graduated from Owensboro Catholic HS in Owensboro, KY where he excelled both in the classroom and on the court playing Basketball and Baseball where helped lead his team to the Babe Ruth World Series. He continued his education at the University of Dayton with a degree in Business where he then met the love of his life Janie while attending a University of Dayton Mixer. He also stood up for the freedom of our country by serving in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. He first started his career with Rikes as a buyer for Sporting Goods. He then became a Realtor and then moved on to Elder Beermans as a furniture buyer for 15 years. He and his wife, Janie, then got the entrepreneur spirit and became successful business owners by designing their own candy Kiosk store called Candy and Cartoons in the Dayton Mall. From there they expanded their candy business to a personally designed inline store at the Salem Mall and eventually the Springfield Mall in Springfield Ohio called Sweet Nutn's. He continued his entrepreneur spirit driving as a delivery courier and officially retired at age 62. Bill was a devoted husband, father, father-in-law, papaw, uncle, friend and coach. He was most proud of his 4 granddaughters and 1 great grandchild. He loved watching them grow up and play in all their sports, cheer events and much more. He enjoyed cutting his grass in diagonal lines, watching Golf, especially Tiger Woods, the Bengals, Reds, filling out March Madness Brackets, watching the stock market & the weather channel with Hurricane Jeff. Bill is proceeded in death by his father, Clarence Wilkins and mother Molly Wilkins. Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 57 Years, Janie Wilkins; his children, Bill Wilkins (Susan), and Stephanie Morter; his grandchildren, Lauren Ryan (Garrett), Julia Wilkins, Brooke Morter and Brea Thadison; great granddaughter, Adalyn. Family and Friends will be greeting everyone at the visitation from 1pm -2pm on Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at David's Cemetery in the Community Memorial Mausoleum Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd, Dayton, Ohio 45429. With the funeral service to immediately follow in the chapel. A celebration of life to follow from 3-5pm in the gathering room after the service. Bill's desire was to have everyone dress comfortably and in bright cheerful colors. Once arriving to the cemetery, follow the signs to the chapel which is across from the Gazebo with the flagpole. Parking is available in the lot and along the street. In Memory of Bill and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton to help further the cause for a cure and better care for those individuals and families battling Alzheimer, Dementia and other neurological diseases. https://www.alz.org/dayton Lastly, The Family would love to hear any lasting memories you have of Bill that they could share during the service. Please feel free to leave them on Bill's Newcomer Obituary site or email them to udbill@icloud.com. Thank you!



