Wilkinson, Caroline

Wilkinson (Bassett), Caroline



Caroline Bassett Wilkinson passed away peacefully at the Christian Health Care Center in Lynden, WA, on September 28, 2023, at age 87. She was born Caroline McKee Bassett on April 29, 1936, in Decatur, IL, to Fraser and Fanny (Powers) Bassett. She married Dr. Scott Jackson Wilkinson in 1959 and they moved to Oxford, OH, in 1969. Caroline is survived by her daughter Caroline Wilkinson Prose and son-in-law Bart of Sacramento, CA; daughter Elizabeth Wilkinson Dobbs of Milwaukie, OR; and son Fraser Scott Wilkinson, daughter-in-law Hilary, and granddaughter Jayda of Bellingham, WA. She was preceded in death by her husband, both parents, her older brother Edward Powers Bassett, and her son-in-law Sam Dobbs. There will be no memorial service. Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Adoption Foundation, 2480 Ross-Millville Road, Hamilton, OH 45013; The National Audubon Society; The Nature Conservancy; or a charity of one's choosing. A full obituary and message board can be found online: gilliesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Caroline-Wilkinson



