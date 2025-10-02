Willard Brunsman

Brunsman, Willard "Bill"



Bill Brunsman, 89, passed away peacefully on September 28, 2025. Services will be held on Monday, October 6, at St Aloysius, 3350 Chapel Rd., Hamilton, OH. Visitation will be from 9:00-11:00 am. Mass will begin at 11:00 am and conclude with a walk to the memorial site. Friends and family are then invited to gather at the church for a meal to honor Bill's life. Bill was a member of St Aloysius Parish and a GE retiree, where he worked for 30+ years. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Knights of Columbus, Council #1747, Cincinnati, OH 45216. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



