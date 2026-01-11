Willene Miller

Miller, Willene Dodds



age 92, of Beavercreek, OH, formerly of Greenfield, OH, passed away on Thursday, January 8, 2026. A visitation will be held from 11-12:30pm on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd. Kettering, OH 45429, with a funeral service and reception to follow. If attending, please RSVP via Willene's remembrance page on Routsong's website. A private burial will be held at Glenn Haven Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation. The family would like to thank the staff of Trinity of Beavercreek, especially Cati Caldwell, for the exceptional care they gave Willene. For full remembrances please visit www.Routsong.com.



