Willhite, Marilyn

Marilyn Martha Willhite, age 91, of Beavercreek, passed away Friday May 26th, 2023. She was born November 8, 1931 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Marilyn and Charles were married for 65 years having 4 boys. She worked hard as a hair dresser and most importantly as a loving mother and caregiver. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles, her infant son Charles Willhite Jr., parents Raymond and Marion Giltz and sister Arlene Fleming. Marilyn is survived by her sons, William E. (Lynnie) Willhite, Steven (Rosa) Willhite and Brian (Joan) Willhite; grandchildren, Alayna (Rob) O'Connor, Alex (Yvette) Willhite, Renae (John) Roberts, Carley Willhite and Kaitlin (Grant)Reigelsperger; great grandson Vincent Roberts and sister Patricia Ohmer. She is also survived by numerous family and friends. Family will be holding a mass in celebration of Marilyn's life at St. John Bosco Chapel (3650 Colonel Glenn Hwy, Fairborn, OH 45324 located on Wright State University's Campus) on June 17, 2023 at 10:00 am. Visitation will begin at 9:00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made towards Dayton-Miami County Hospice. To share a memory of Marilyn or leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



