Ahlfeldt, William



WILLIAM AHLFELDT



December 22, 1942 - October 14, 2025



William Ahlfeldt, 82, Fargo, N.D. died Tuesday, October 14, 2025, in Essentia Health. Visitation will be held from 5-6 p.m. followed by a Prayer Service at 6 p.m., Friday, October 17, at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home. Visitation will continue from 9-10 a.m., followed by the funeral service at 10 a.m., Saturday, October 18, at Hope Lutheran Church-North Campus. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Fargo. Arrangements by Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home-Fargo, ND.



