William Berry

Berry, William & Delores



Bill 91 and Dee 90, both of New Carlisle, passed away hours apart on November 23, 2025. They were cherished members of the community who left behind a legacy of leadership, laughter, love, and lifelong service, one that will continue to echo in the community they helped shape and in the hearts of all who knew them. Visitation will be held at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home on December 1st, 2025, from 4pm-8pm. A graveside service will follow on Tuesday, December 2nd, 2025, at 10 am, at the New Carlisle Cemetery. A celebration of life to come in Spring 2026. Online Condolences may be made at trostelchapman.com





